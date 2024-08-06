Dawgs Daily

WATCH: Travaris Robinson Addresses Media During Bulldogs' 2024 Fall Camp

Watch Georgia Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson speak with the media during the team's 2024 fall camp.

Christian Kirby II

April 6, 2013; Gainesville FL, USA; Florida Gators defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson during the spring practice for the Orange and Blue Deput at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports / Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs are in the thick of their fall camp as they prepare for their upcoming 2024 season. As part of the preparation, the Bulldogs’ co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson spoke to the media to provide updates on the team. 

Robinson has been one of the nation’s best defensive coaches for a handful of years now and was a major key to Alabama’s success during the 2023 college football season. He joined the Bulldogs staff ahead of the 2024 season as the co-defensive coordinator alongside Glenn Schumann. 

The Bulldogs will continue to hold fall camp ahead of their week one game against Clemson on August, 31st. This will be the two teams’ first meeting since the 2021 season opener which the Dawgs won 10-3 on their way to their first national championship in 41 years. 

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

