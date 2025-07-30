WATCH: Tykee Smith Makes Impressive Interception During Buccaneers Training Camp
Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith make an impressive interception during the team's training camp.
The 2025 NFL season is just over a month away as teams begin to report to their respective facilities for their preseason training camp. With camps underway all across the league, a handful of players have had some impressive performances to build hype around their upcoming regular season.
One of the latest players to wow fans is Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith, who recently made an incredible one-handed interception that was posted to Tampa Bay's social media earlier this week.
Smith is entering just his second season in the NFL and has already emerged as a potential young star in the NFL. During his rookie season in 2024, the safety accounted for more than 50 tackles, had seven pass deflections, and forced three fumbles. With a full season of experience under his belt, Bucs fans have high expectations for the former Georgia Bulldog.
During his 2023 season with the Bulldogs, Smith led the team in tackles (70.0), tackles for loss (8.5), and interceptions (4.0). He was a ball magnet and an impact football player for a Georgia defense that finished top-5 in total defense. His skills have since translated to the NFL and the safety has wreaked havoc on opposing offenses ever since.
Smith and the Buccaneers will begin their 2025 season on Sunday, September 7th, when they travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. and will be aired on FOX.
