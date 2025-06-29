WATCH: UFC's Sean Strickland Wrestles With NFL Offensive Lineman Dylan Fairchild
Watch as UFC fighter Sean Strickland wrestles with Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild.
The NFL season is fast approaching as players begin training regimens to prepare for the grueling regular season slate. While different athletes have multiple ways of training, the most unique methods this year may belong to a handful of NFL offensive linemen.
UFC Middleweight and former champion Sean Strickland is reportedly training with a handful of NFL players during the offseason, utilizing wrestling skills to likely increase hand-fighting techniques. A video of the former champion sparring with Cincinnati Bengals lineman Dylan Fairchild was recently released on social media.
In the video, Fairchild and Strickland engaged in a friendly sparring session where each athlete utilized different wrestling techniques. Fairchild, a more-than-300-pound lineman, possessed a clear height and weight advantage; however, Strickland's professional training allowed him to hold his own.
Although Fairchild did not wrestle at the collegiate level, the offensive lineman does have a background in the sport as he competed for a Class 7-A wrestling title for the state of Georgia during his high school career. His wrestling skills likely resulted in his prolific career with the Georgia Bulldogs.
Fairchild is set to begin his rookie season with the Bengals on Sunday, September 7th, against the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be aired on FOX. Strickland currently does not have a fight scheduled, but remains an active member of the UFC's roster.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily