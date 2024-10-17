Weather Report: Georgia Football vs Texas
For those traveling to Austin, Texas for Saturday's game, here is what you can expect from the weather.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to Austin, Texas, this Saturday as they prepare to face the No.1 team in the nation, the Texas Longhorns. This will be just the sixth meeting between these two historic programs in a series that the Longhorns have controlled 4-1.
Fall weather will be in the air for this mid-October matchup between these top-5 teams. According to The Weather Channel, conditions for Saturday's game are expected to be extremely favorable with a high of 84° and a low of 49°. Expect the temperatures to be near the low or end throughout the game, as kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. local time.
While weather conditions for this game are expected to be extremely favorable, the atmosphere of the Longhorns' crowd is expected to be anything but that for Georgia.
How to Watch Georgia vs Texas
- Gameday: Saturday, October 19th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Stadium (Austin, Texas)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Join the Community:
