Were the Georgia Bulldogs Snubbed in AP Top 25 Preseason College Football Rankings?
Were the Georgia Bulldogs snubbed in their rankings for the AP Top 25 Preseason Poll for College Football?
The AP Top 25 College Football Poll was released earlier this week, marking the beginning of the end of the offseason. As teams learn their official rankings, some fanbases are extremely pleased with where their team landed. Others, not so much.
The Georgia Bulldogs found themselves at the fifth-ranked spot heading into the 2025 season which is the second-highest-ranked team in the SEC behind only the Texas Longhorns, who were ranked first in the nation.
Georgia defeated Texas twice during the 2024 season. Earning one win on the road in Austin and another in Atlanta during the SEC Championship. Despite this, many experts and analysts are higher on Texas than the Bulldogs heading into the regular season. The Bulldogs were also ranked behind the Clemson Tigers, a team they dominated in last year's season opener.
Georgia and Texas will renew their budding rivalry this season when the Longhorns travel to Athens, Georgia, for an SEC bout on Saturday, November 15th. This will be Texas' first game in Sanford Stadium and is expected to be one of the most-watched regular-season games of the year.
While some fans may think the Bulldogs are worthy of the No.1 ranking in the country. The majority of Dawgnation will likely find the fifth-ranked position as reasonable and provides ample opportunity for Georgia to not only maintain a position in the College Football Playoff, but to also earn the No.1 ranking at some point throughout the season.
