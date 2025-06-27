What Georgia Bulldogs' Newest 2026 Commit Chace Calicut Brings to Georgia Football
Here is what Kirby Smart's newest commit, Chace Calicut brings to the table for Georgia Football
The Georgia Bulldogs have added a dynamic defender to their roster in Chace Calicut, and there’s plenty to be excited about in Athens. Calicut’s game is built around physicality, relentless effort, and versatile coverage skills that make him a valuable piece in today’s ever-evolving defensive schemes.
One of Calicut’s most impressive strengths is his ability to thrive in man coverage. Whether he’s lined up against a slot receiver or an outside target, Calicut shows poise, footwork, and instinct to blanket his assignment. While he excels in man coverage situations, he’s also proven capable in zone coverage, reading the quarterback and making smart breaks on the football. His versatility allows Georgia’s defensive coaches to plug him into multiple looks without giving it away pre snap.
What truly separates Calicut is the motor he plays with. He’s a high-effort guy constantly attacking the football and looking for ways to create turnovers. Whether it’s ripping at the ball during a group tackle or punching it out from behind, Calicut’s mindset is always centered on changing possession and giving his offense more opportunities.
When it comes to tackling, Calicut doesn’t just make stops he finishes plays with authority. There’s a clear physical force behind every hit he delivers, and he takes pride in driving ball carriers straight into the turf. His physicality sets the tone for the defense and sends a message on every down.
Calicut is a natural fit for Georgia’s aggressive and disciplined defensive identity. His toughness, effort, and ability to adapt to multiple schemes align perfectly with what the Bulldogs expect from their defenders. Everyone in Athens should be fired up to welcome Chace Calicut because he’s bringing intensity, playmaking, and a hunger to win to Sanford Stadium.
