What Georgia Fans Should Want to See from the Bulldogs vs Marshall
Georgia football fans will get their first official look at the Bulldogs on Saturday vs Marshall. It's not one of the premier matchups of the weekend, but there is a lot that can be learned about this team during the game. So here are a few things fans should want to see from Georgia vs Marshall.
Dominance in the Run Game
It's something Kirby Smart, his staff and his players have talked about all offseason. They want to be able to run the football on offense and stop the run on defense. That needs to be showcased during the first game of the season. It's clearly been emphasized this year, and that is likely something they want to prove during the first game of the season.
Not to mention, Coach Smart has discussed how Marshall has good running backs on their roster and has been good against the run, so it sounds like it will be a good first test for Georgia.
Clean Football
When discussing last year's team for Georgia, one of the bigger things that stood out was the lack of discipline that appeared to show up during games at times. It was very uncharacteristic for a Kirby Smart led team, and it even showed up in games against non-power four opponents. The best thing fans could see on Saturday is a team to consistently executes, plays clean on both sides of the ball.
Promise at Wide Receiver
Georgia made it very apparent this offseason that they allocated resources to improve the wide receiver room. They brought in a loaded freshman class and added multiple transfers. A lot of positive things have been said about Georgia's wide receiver room this offseason, and now it's time to go out there and prove it.
That doesn't mean Georgia needs a guy to go for over 100 yards on Saturday, but fans should leave the game with certainty that they are better at wide receiver this season.
Ryan Puglisi
It's not often that you get to say you want to see the backup quarterback on Saturday and it be a good thing, but Saturday is one of those games for Georgia. That likely means Georgia took care of business and did what they are supposed to do, and now Puglisi gets to earn some live reps in the second half.
Puglisi is also a player that fans really haven't gotten to see outside of the spring game this year. He was injured during the 2024 spring game, so the more snaps he gets to take against Marshall, the better.
