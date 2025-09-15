What the Latest AP College Football Poll Rankings Mean for The Georgia Bulldogs
Here is what the latest AP College Football Rankings mean for the Georgia Bulldogs as they begin their first bye week of the 2025 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs earned their most impressive win of the 2025 season thus far as they left Knoxville, Tennessee, with a spectacular overtime win against the Tennessee Volunteers. The victory was the Bulldogs' ninth straight over the Vols.
Following such a dramatic win over a top-15 team, the Bulldogs advance one spot in the latest AP College Football Poll, and are currently ranked as the fifth team in the country, and are the second-highest ranked team in the SEC behind the LSU Tigers.
So, with the 2025 regular season a quarter of the way complete, what does Georgia's current standing in the poll mean for the Bulldogs? For starters, it means the Bulldogs have a fantastic shot at being one of the 12 programs to make this year's College Football Playoff.
Another narrative Bulldog fans can take from their current ranking is that poll voters currently believe the LSU Tigers are a better team than Georgia, despite failing to score more than 30 points on offense up to this point in the season.
Although the fifth-place spot may be a little low for some fans, it should be noted that the AP College Football Rankings serve no correlation with the rankings of the College Football Playoff Committee. Official rankings for the College Football Playoff will be released at a later point in the 2025 season, with final brackets being released following conference championship games.
