What Time is the Georgia vs Texas Game - SEC Championship Kickoff Time
What time do Georgia vs Texas kickoff for the SEC Championship game?
The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns are set for an epic rematch this Saturday that will not only be for the SEC Championship but will also determine seeding in the inaugural season of the 12-team College Football Playoff. This will be just the seventh all-time meeting between these two teams in a series Texas leads 4-2.
The Bulldogs and Longhorns will do battle in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium this afternoon. Kickoff for the game is set for 4 p.m. and will be aired on ABC.
The winner of today's game will lockdown a top four spot in the college football playoff and will also receive a first round. The loser of the game is still expected to make the final 12 but the seeding will be up in the air until the committee announces the final rankings on Sunday following championship weekend.
How to Watch Georgia vs Texas (SEC Championship)
- Gameday: Saturday, December 7th. 2024
- Game time: 4:00 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit(Color)
- Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
