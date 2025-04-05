What We Hope To Hear From Scrimmage No. 2 for Georgia Football
As the Georgia Bulldogs get set for scrimmage No. 2 of spring practice, we take a look at the things we hope to hear from the scrimmage.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to have their second scrimmage of the spring on Saturday afternoon inside of Sanford Stadium. As practice will be closed to media, per usual, we take a look at the things we hope to hear from sources in attendance.
Offense Gets One Back
There was no doubt about it when speaking to sources regarding the first scrimmage… the defense got the better of the offense. The defensive front was swarming, and the backend made several interceptions throughout practice. Entering scrimmage number two, we hope to hear that the offense has created more of a balanced competition. It should be noted, over the years, the defense typically dominates the early scrimmages.
Ryan Puglisi Plays Clean
You won’t have to talk to sources around the building long to know that sophomore QB, Ryan Puglisi is an elite talent. He’s got all of the physical traits required to be great at the position. However, sources have indicated that he can be a bit turnover prone during scrimmage portions of practice. He’s going to have to play turnover free while still being a playmaker.
Someone Is Stepping Up at Safety
Georgia knows who one of their starting safeties is in 2025. KJ Bolden will be the leader in the backend for the Bulldogs. However, who his running mate will ultimately be is still in question. JaCorey Thomas entered the spring as the second starting safety, and by all accounts is still the guy. However, Zion Branch continues to make tremendous progress in his first spring since transferring from USC. Someone will need to take the reigns at this position.
