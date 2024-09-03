What We Learned About Georgia's Offense Against the Clemson Tigers
What we learned about Georgia's offense during their game against the Clemson Tigers.
The Georgia Bulldogs got their 2024 college football campaign started off on a high note this past weekend as they beat Clemson in dominating fashion with a final score of 34-3. It looks like head coach Kirby Smart has yet another elite roster on his hands for this season. It was an impressive showing from both the offense and defense on Saturday, but here is what we learned about the offense specifically:
1. Nate Frazier is the Real Deal
It did not take long to notice the true freshman running back had a different type of juice to him. Georgia got Frazier into the mix early in the football game partially due to Trevor Etienne being suspended and Roderick Robinson being out with an injury, but he was going to play regardless. He finished the day with 107 total yards and became the first true freshman to lead the team in rushing in a week one game since James Cook in 2018. A lot to be excited about there.
2. The Weapons Come in Droves
Georgia had nine different players end the game with at least one reception on Saturday. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and quarterback Carson Beck got everyone involved on Saturday and showed they feel comfortable leaning on a lot of different guys. With the variety of skillsets Georgia has in the receiving corps, it makes them an even more dangerous offense than some thought they would be.
3. Mike Bobo Drew It Up
Coming into the football game, Clemson was expected to be a man to man football defensively who liked to send pressure. On Saturday, they ended up playing a lot of soft zone. However, it didn't take long for Bobo to design zone beaters for Georgia within the first couple of possesions of the football game, and even if they weren't hitting Bobo was calling the right plays. The film proved once again that Bobo is doing all of the right things for Georgia from an offensive play caller perspective.
