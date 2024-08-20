What We Learned About the Georgia Bulldogs During Fall Camp
The Georgia Bulldogs have officially finished their fall camp portion of the preseason events. School has begun, we are less than two weeks away from the start of the 2024 season and the Bulldogs opening matchup with the No. 14 ranked Clemson Tigers.
Georgia just wrapped up their second scrimmage of the fall camp proceedings, and here's what we've learned about the Bulldogs this fall camp.
Still Banged Up
Per our sourcing, Colbie Young did not scrimmage, nor did Jordan Hall, Warren Brinson, Xavier McLeod or Roderick Robinson. We will speak with head coach Kirby Smart on Monday afternoon, and he will more than likely address the injury report. Jared Wilson had been dealing with an Achilles issue, though he returned to practice on Saturday, Dawgs Daily is told. It's still an injury report that's rather thick, particularly at defensive tackle.
Big Two's Day
From everything we've heard, there were some healthy scratches on the starting lineups of both units, and it was a day spent focusing on finding depth pieces on both sides of the ball. One of those depth pieces that consistently made plays on Saturday was Junior wide receiver, Cole Speer per sources. The freshmen defensive crop is rather impressive, whether it's Ellis Robinson, KJ Bolden, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, Quintavious Johnson, Justin Williams, or Chris Cole, there's been an onslaught of great news on the intel front.
