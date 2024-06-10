What Will it Take for Georgia Football to Miss the 12-Team Playoff?
With the inaugural season of the 12-team playoff format coming this year, what will it take for Georgia to miss the post-season tournament?
The inaugural season of the College Football Playoff’s expanded tournament will begin this year where the number of playoff teams will be increased from four teams to 12. The added inclusivity of course will allow teams to have more leniency during the regular season.
With this added leniency, the Georgia Bulldogs are one of the many teams that now have an even better chance of making the postseason tournament. But now that the Dawgs have an even higher chance of making the playoff, what will it take for them to miss it altogether?
Georgia’s 2024 schedule has already been tabbed by many as one of the hardest in the country with road games against three potential top-10 opponents. Those opponents of course being against Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss.
These three games will likely be the deciding factor as to whether or not the Dawgs make the playoff this upcoming season. If Georgia loses all three of these matchups, they will almost certainly miss the playoff this season. Should they go 1-2, they will likely need to win the SEC or rely on help from others to make the playoff.
While the new playoff model brings forth a fair amount of uncertainty and it is nearly impossible to project exactly what it will take to have a chance at a national title. Georgia should look to finish the regular season with no more than one loss if they want to be sure they will have a seat at the table for this year’s College Football Playoff.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech
