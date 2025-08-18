When Will Georgia Football Officially Name Its Starting QB for the 2025 CFB Season?
When will Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs officially name their starting quarterback for the 2025 college football season?
The 2025 college football season is less than a week away as teams prepare to begin their latest campaigns for a College Football Playoff spot and a national championship. With the return of the sport so close, many teams have begun naming their starting quarterback for the upcoming season.
One team that has not done so thus far is the Georgia Bulldogs, who currently have two options to take over as the signal caller heading into 2025. Junior Gunner Stockton and sophomore Ryan Puglisi.
Stockton was one of three Georgia players hand-selected to attend SEC Media Days in July and has in-game experience in a pair of massive postseason matchups. Puglisi, on the other hand, has been widely regarded for his arm strength and throwing abilities. The two quarterbacks have been fiercely battling throughout the 2025 offseason.
While all signs and indications suggest that it will be Gunner Stockton who leads the Bulldogs' offense into battle for the 2025 season, Kirby Smart and his staff have yet to officially name Stockton to the role.
While Smart's motives for not naming a starter yet are unclear, the Bulldogs' head coach will likely announce his decision within the coming days, as the Dawgs'' first game of the 2025 season is just twelve days away.
Georgia will begin its 2025 regular season on Saturday, August 30th, against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Dawgs are undefeated in season openers under Kirby Smart and are on a historic 30+ game win streak in Sanford Stadium.
