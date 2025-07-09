Where Will Tyriq Green Commit, Will it be Georgia?
Highly Coveted prospect Tyriq Green is set to make his college decision on July 12th. Here is everything you need to know.
Tyriq Green is a 5-10, 191-pound athlete from Buford, Georgia, who will likely play safety at the next level. The highly touted prospect is rated as a four-star and the 151st player in the class by the 247 composite rankings. Green plays both defensive back and running back at Buford and is a featured player for one of the best high school programs in the country.
As the commitment nears, many experts believe that Georgia leads in this recruitment. As recently as today, July 9th, Rivals insider Adam Gorney logged an expert prediction for Georgia to land the in-state four-star.
If these predictions hold and Green chooses Georgia, he would be the seventh defensive back to commit to the Bulldogs in the 2026 recruiting class. Kirby Smart, Travaris Robinson, Donte Williams, and the rest of the defensive staff have made it a clear priority to stack up on defensive backs in this recruiting class.
This decision would also make Green the second Buford player to commit to Georgia in the last three classes, as KJ Bolden broke the multi-year drought when he committed in December of 2023.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- James Johnson, DL
