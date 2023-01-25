Which Georgia Players Will Be Selected in the 2023 NFL Draft?

We’re roughly 10 months removed from Georgia setting the modern-draft record for players taken, when 15 Bulldogs were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jalen Carter, Broderick Jones, Kelee Ringo, Stetson Bennett, Darnell Washington, Warren McClendon, Warren Ericson, Nolan Smith, Christopher Smith, Kenny McIntosh, Jack Podlesny, Robert Beal, and Kearis Jackson are all players who could here their names called during the Draft, April 27th - 29th.

That gives Georgia 13 players with a legitimate shot at getting drafted.

Carter, Jones, Ringo, and Washington have all received Round 1 projections. Fascinatingly enough, all four came in as 5-star prospects in Georgia’s 2020 class. Now all four could go in the same round of the Draft.

Nolan Smith has also received First-Round grades, with ESPN’s Todd McShay ranking him as his 4th-best outside linebacker prospect.

Stetson Bennett will be one of the more intriguing stories of the entire Draft. Once again, Bennett's arm strength and size will be called into question. Bennett isn't much smaller than Baker Mayfield, and is certainly bigger than Kyler Murray. Both of those guys were the No. 1 pick in their respective Drafts, but their lack of success may scare some teams off Bennett.

The trip to the Senior Bowl could really help Bennett's stock. He will be drafted; we'll just have to wait and see where.

Warren McClendon should be an early-round selection, but his measurables may scare some teams off. Speaking to some sources, McClendon struggled at times to stay at his playing weight of 300 pounds, consistently fighting to keep on weight. Georgia’s nutrition program is as good as it gets, so that certainly wasn’t the problem. Eventually a body can only hold so much, but McClendon’s play - especially in 2021’s Orange Bowl against Aidan Hutchinson - should see him selected early.

In the complete opposite direction, Warren Ericson’s size could see him selected in one of the middle rounds. He played a significant amount of snaps, but was mostly a reserve his final year in Athens.

Kenny McIntosh should carry on Georgia’s RBU legacy, joining guys like Nick Chubb and D’Andre Swift in the league. McIntosh’s ability in the passing game will make him a very enticing prospect.

Christopher Smith, Robert Beal, and Kearis Jackson are all in the same boat: awesome college football players that just don’t physically pop off the page. At 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, Smith is on the lower end of the average NFL safety, but should run an excellent 40-time. Robert Beal is a good run-stopper, but hasn’t shown the ability to consistently rush the passer. Jackson was rock-solid for Georgia his entire career, but towards the end of his time at Georgia he was fighting to see the field. He could carve out a role early as a special teams guy, something he was phenomenal at with Georgia.

A team could take a shot at Jack Podlesny in the Draft. He possesses above-average leg strength, and Kirby Smart called him the “calmest” kicker he’s ever been around. Something the Cowboys certainly could’ve used.

In all, don’t be surprised if Georgia has 10+ players get their name called during the NFL Draft. It would be the first time in school history that Georgia had 10+ players selected in consecutive Drafts.

