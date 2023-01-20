NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah has a Bulldog Going No. 1 in First Mock Draft

Jalen Carter was a force all three years he was in Athens. Now he's one of the top prospects heading into the NFL Draft. According to Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com, he could be the first player off the board.

Jeremiah has Carter going No. 1 overall in his Mock Draft 1.0 to the Chicago Bears. Chicago could move out of the spot, or trade Justin Fields and take a quarterback, but Carter is an excellent choice. Per Jeremiah, Jalen Carter is "an immediate difference-maker on all three downs."

Carter tallied 3 sacks from his defensive tackle position in both 2021 and 2022, becoming seemingly unblock-able in some games.

If Jalen Carter does go No. 1, Georgia would become the first school to have players taken first overall in back-to-back NFL Drafts since Oklahoma in 2018 (Baker Mayfield) and 2019 (Kyler Murray).

Jeremiah had three other Bulldogs going in the First Round: Nolan Smith, Broderick Jones, and Darnell Washington. The full mock draft can be found here.

