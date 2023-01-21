Adonai Mitchell has found a new home. The former Georgia wide out will be headed to Texas as expected by many.

In two seasons, Mitchell caught 38 passes for 560 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught a pass in all four of Georgia's playoff games the past two years. While Mitchell’s absence will surely be felt, Georgia did acquire two new wide receivers from the transfer portal this year. Rara Thomas from Mississippi State and Dominic Lovett from Missouri will be suiting up for Georgia in 2023. While the addition of the two talented wideouts is exciting, Bulldog fans are certainly sad to see a fan favorite such as Mitchell leave.

Return Announcements

DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023

RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

Current Transfer List:

Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)

Arik Gilbert, TE (Nebraska)

Brett Seither, TE (Georgia Tech)

Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)

Ryland Goede, TE (Portal)

MJ Sherman, EDGE (Nebraska)

Jacob Hood, OT (Portal)

Trezmen Marshall, LB (Alabama)

Dominick Blaylock, WR (Portal)

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Texas)

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

CJ Allen, LB

Damon Wilson, EDGE

Daniel Harris, DB

Jamal Merriweather, OT

Samuel M’Pemba, ATH

Monroe Freeling, OT

Raylen Wilson, LB

Joenel Aguero, DB

Troy Bowles, LB

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Gabe Harris, Edge

Bo Hughley, OT

CJ Allen, LB

Tyler Williams, WR

AJ Harris, DB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Justyn Rhett, DB

Lawson Luckie, TE

Kelton Smith, IOL

Roderick Robinson II, RB

Joshua Miller, IOL

Yazeed Haynes, WR

Peyton Woodring, K

Daniel Harris, DB

Anthony Evans, WR

Will Snellings, LS

Chris Peal, DB

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN