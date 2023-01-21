Skip to main content

AD Mitchell Transfers to Texas

Adonai Mitchell has found a new home. The former Georgia wide out will be headed to Texas. As expected.

Adonai Mitchell has found a new home. The former Georgia wide out will be headed to Texas as expected by many. 

In two seasons, Mitchell caught 38 passes for 560 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught a pass in all four of Georgia's playoff games the past two years. While Mitchell’s absence will surely be felt, Georgia did acquire two new wide receivers from the transfer portal this year. Rara Thomas from Mississippi State and Dominic Lovett from Missouri will be suiting up for Georgia in 2023. While the addition of the two talented wideouts is exciting, Bulldog fans are certainly sad to see a fan favorite such as Mitchell leave. 

Return Announcements

  • DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023
  • RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

Current Transfer List:

  • Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
  • Arik Gilbert, TE (Nebraska)
  • Brett Seither, TE (Georgia Tech)
  • Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)
  • Ryland Goede, TE (Portal)
  • MJ Sherman, EDGE (Nebraska)
  • Jacob Hood, OT (Portal)
  • Trezmen Marshall, LB (Alabama)
  • Dominick Blaylock, WR (Portal)
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Texas)
Scroll to Continue

Read More

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Damon Wilson, EDGE
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Jamal Merriweather, OT
  • Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
  • Monroe Freeling, OT
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Gabe Harris, Edge
  • Bo Hughley, OT
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Kelton Smith, IOL
  • Roderick Robinson II, RB
  • Joshua Miller, IOL
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR
  • Peyton Woodring, K
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Anthony Evans, WR
  • Will Snellings, LS
  • Chris Peal, DB

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

Screen Shot 2023-01-20 at 6.26.52 PM
News

Why Georgia's 2023 Schedule is Good for Next QB

By Christian Kirby II
20221203_AJW_FB_SECCG_2222-X4
News

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah has a Bulldog Going No. 1 in First Mock Draft

By Christian Goeckel
20230109_AJW_FB_CFPNCG_2116
Football

Sedrick Van Pran's Return Continued a Valuable Trend at UGA

By Jonathan Williams
F0E84EA6-E559-4254-96F5-C4C4413C5464
News

REACTION: What SVPs Return Means for Georgia

By Brooks Austin
221203_KAR_FB_SEC CHAMP_182-X4
News

Georgia Center Sedrick Van Pran Makes Draft Decision

By Christian Goeckel
524F1694-E432-4959-8DDD-BC17FA4856B9
News

Who's Got Next: Why Oscar Delp Brings New Style to 12 Personnel

By Christian Kirby II
USATSI_19777252
News

Trezmen Marshall Announces Transfer Destination

By Christian Kirby II
CE4C545D-33F2-4E7A-9D4E-E8B38EEAEA4A
News

BREAKING: Georgia WR Announces Return in 2023

By Brooks Austin