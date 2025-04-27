Who Is Georgia Football Linebacker Chaz Chambliss, Minnesota Vikings UDFA?
Who is Georgia football linebacker Chaz Chambliss and what does he bring to the NFL?
The Georgia Bulldogs have a litany of prospects that are set to make their mark on the NFL, but some prospects are little more well-known than others. One name that NFL fans might not be as familiar with is linebacker Chaz Chambliss. The Minnesota Vikings signed Chambliss after the draft as an undrafted free agent.
The first thing people need to know about Chambliss is that he is one of the more intellectual football minds you will see. If you were to go back and watch his tape at Georgia, you would find a multitude of plays of Chambliss sniffing out the play before the ball is even snapped. This is a player who puts in the work before kickoff and is always prepared for the matchup.
Chambliss may not make the flashy plays or the highlight worthy plays, but he is always going to be in the right spot. If you want someone that is going to play with force and hold his ground in the run game, then Chambliss is your guy.
A little more background on Chambliss is he uses MMA training to help him on the football field. Chambliss said during his time at Georgia that he elected to do so to help with his hand fighting and that multiple pros have done it, so he wanted to give it a shot.
You may not see Chambliss ever crack a smile and his serious demeanor off the field is exactly what you're getting on the field. He's gonna fight on every single down and you will never see this player shy away from contact. Ever.
To put it in simple terms, if you needed a teammate for a fight in a dark alley, Chambliss is the guy you want to call.
