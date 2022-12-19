Who is Georgia losing to the NFL Draft?
Georgia (13-0) is currently preparing for a College Football Playoff matchup with Ohio State (11-0), but as the team gets ready to try and defend their national title, Georgia’s coaches are pulling double duty; coaching up their current players and trying to solidify their 2023 signing class ahead of Signing Day 2022, coming up on Wednesday, Dec 21st.
The Bulldogs are set to lose another extremely productive group of players to graduation and the NFL Draft. So far, no players have declared for the Draft, but that will certainly be coming following the College Football Playoff.
So, who’s staying and who’s going?
There are a few names that feel certain; Kelee Ringo, Jalen Carter, Darnell Washington, Kenny McIntosh, Nolan Smith, Warren McClendon, Broderick Jones, and Sedrick Van Pran all are highly-touted prospects that will likely declare.
Guys like Stetson Bennett and Kearis Jackson have exhausted their eligibility, and will probably end up in an NFL camp.
Again, we won't know for certain until after the CFP, but Georgia will once again have a huge amount of players vying for high spots in the NFL Draft.
Full list of players that are either graduating or are eligible for the NFL Draft:
*Bold indicates players that have recorded at stat.
Snapper:
- Payne Walker - Senior
- William Mote - Junior
Tight End:
- Darnell Washington - Junior
- Arik Gilbert - R-Sophomore
- Davis Day - Senior
- Cade Brock - R-Sophomore
- Samuel Johnson - R-Sophomore
- Brett Seither - Junior
- Drew Sheehan - Junior
- Ryland Goede - Junior
Wide Receiver:
- Kearis Jackson - Senior
- Randon Jernigan - Senior
- George Vining - Senior
- Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint - Junior
- Dominick Blaylock - Junior
- Nathan Priestley - Junior
- Arian Smith - R-Sophomore
- Ladd McConkey - R-Sophomore
- Braxton Hicks - R-Sophomore
Running Back:
- Kenny McIntosh - Senior
- Sevaughn Clark - Junior
- Daijun Edwards - Junior
Quarterback:
- Stetson Bennett - R-Senior
- Carson Beck - R-Sophomore
- Jackson Muschamp - R-Sophomore
Place Kicker:
- Matthew Sumlin - R-Sophomore
- Jack Podlesny - Senior
- Jared Zirkel - R-Sophomore
Outside Linebacker:
- Nolan Smith - Senior
- MJ Sherman - Junior
- Robert Beal Jr. - Senior
Offensive Line:
- Warren Ericson - Senior
- Austin Blaske - R-Sophomore
- Broderick Jones - R-Sophomore
- Sedrick Van Pran - R-Sophomore
- Chris Brown - R-Sophomore
- Tate Ratledge - R-Sophomore
- Warren McClendon - Junior
- Xavier Truss - Junior
- Miles Johnson - R-Sophomore
- Devin Willock - R-Sophomore
- Chad Lindberg - R-Sophomore
- Weston Wallace - R-Sophomore
Inside Linebacker:
- Rian Davis - Junior
- Trezmen Marshall - Junior
- Graham Collins - R-Sophomore
Defensive Line:
- Nazir Stackhouse - Junior
- Jalen Carter - Junior
- Tramel Walthour - Senior
- Zion Logue - Junior
- Warren Brinson - Junior
Defensive Back:
- Kelee Ringo - R-Sophomore
- Dan Jackson - Junior
- Tykee Smith - Junior
- Christopher Smith - Senior
- Patrick Taylor - R-Sophomore
- Payton Bowles - R-Sophomore
- Joseph Daniels - Graduate
