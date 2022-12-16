Skip to main content

Darnell Washington Receiving First Round Buzz for NFL Draft

Georgia's tight end Darnell Washington is starting to receive first round buzz for the upcoming NFL draft.

Despite not having a single player yet declare for the NFL draft, Georgia is starting to have some of their players be mentioned as top prospects in the draft. This is coming after a year in which the Bulldogs had 15 players selected in the 2022 draft, and now it is looking like the 2023 draft might be another big splash for Georgia. 

Just recently, three Bulldogs were included in Todd McShay's first-round mock draft and Todd McShay listed Jalen Carter as the best prospect in the upcoming draft class. Now tight end Darnell Washington is reportedly starting to get his own first-round buzz from several NFL scouts. 

Darnell was been a game-changer for Georgia this season. The combination of his elite end-of-line blocking and the threat he possesses in the receiving game make him the total package at the position. Throw in the fact that he is freakishly tall and nearly impossible to tackle, teams are of course going to be all over that. 

So far this season, Washington has accumulated 26 receptions, 417 receiving yards and two touchdowns. All of which are career highs for the junior tight end. He finally put it all together this season and has produced good results for himself and Georgia's offense. 

Teams are forced to respect Washington as both a blocker and receiver, which has transitioned him into a true dual-threat tight end for the Bulldogs. If Washington does end up declaring for the draft at the end of the season, he has pieced together an impressive final campaign year and it might be good enough to place him within the first 32 picks of the 2023 NFL draft. 

