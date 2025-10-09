Why Georgia Football Fans Should Keep a Close Eye on North Carolina and Bill Belichick
Why Georgia fans should keep a close eye on the situation at North Carolina with Bill Belichick.
On Wednesday evening, reports started to surface that the North Carolina football program and Bill Belichick might be parting ways before the season even comes to a close. The legendary NFL coach has gotten off to a rocky start at the college level and the experiment might be over before it really even begins.
Shortly after those reports came to light, the school released joint statements from both Coach Belichick and athletic director Bubba Cunningham.
"I'm fully committed to UNC Football and the program we're building here," Belichick said.
"Coach Belichick has the full support of the Department of Athletics and University," Cunningham said.
While the happenings with North Carolina Tar Heels typically wouldn't concern Georgia fans whatsoever, this situation in particular might be one that Dawg fans want to keep a close eye on.
Prior to Belichick being hired at North Carolina, there were several names in the college ranks that were linked to the job. One of which was Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schummann, who reportedly interviewed for the head coaching job when it came open. If the job were to come open again, it wouldn't be surprising for North Carolina to reach back out to Schumann or for him to put his name back into the hat.
Schumann has been at Georgia since Kirby Smart became the head coach and has been calling defensive plays for the Bulldogs since Dan Lanning left for Oregon after the 2021 season. Knowing that, it seems like it is only a matter of time before Schumann finally makes the jump to being a head coach, despite how loyal he has been to the University of Georgia.
The North Carolina job may not come open any time soon, but knowing that Schumann showed interest the first time around, it's something worth paying attention to for Georgia fans.
