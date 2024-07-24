Why Georgia Football Should "Hit the Ground Running" in 2024
As the Bulldogs' season approaches, here are some reasons why the Dawgs should start fast in 2024.
In just a few short weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs will once again take the field and begin their quest for another national championship. But while the goals for this season remain the same, fans may notice that this year’s squad may get off to a quicker start than last year’s as far as on-field quality of play goes. Below are three reasons why Georgia should get off to a much faster start in 2024.
1. There's Less of a Need For a Learning Curve
When a team is tasked with replacing an offensive coordinator and a star quarterback in the same season, it is safe to assume that the successors will go through some form of a learning phase. Such was the case for Georgia in 2023 as the Dawgs were tasked with replacing quarterback Stetson Bennett and Todd Monken with Carson Beck and Mike Bobo.
While Beck and Bobo had an exceptional first season together, there were some growing pains at the start of the season. But now, both Bulldogs have a year of experience under their belts and will almost undoubtedly find their groove much sooner in the season.
2. The Competition Will be MUCH Stiffer
Georgia opened its 2023 season against teams such as UT Martin, Ball State, South Carolina, and UAB. Respectfully, those teams didn’t necessarily demand the Bulldogs’ “A Game” to leave with a victory. However, the 2024 season is much different as Clemson, Kentucky, and Alabama will all be on the schedule in the first four weeks of the season. A higher class of competition will almost always bring out a higher class of performance and Georgia will definitely need to perform well to start 4-0.
3. The Roster is Full of Talent
Lack of talent has never really been an issue for Kirby Smart teams and it likely won’t start this season. But for as talented as the Georgia Bulldogs’ rosters have been over the years, this year’s squad seems to be exceptionally loaded.
Experts have already declared that Georgia’s wide receiver room this year is one of the best of the Kirby Smart era and that the running back room is the deepest it’s been in years. Combined with a stout offensive line and a consistently great defense, fans should expect big things from the Georgia roster early in the season.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
