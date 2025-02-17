Why Georgia's 2025 College Football Season Will Be a Revenge Tour for the Bulldogs
Here is why the Georgia Bulldogs' 2025 college football season could be one of Kirby Smart's biggest revenge tours.
The 2025 college football season may be months away, but that has not forced a shortage of storylines for college football analysts. But one of the more underrated storylines surrounding the 2025 season seems to involve the Georgia Bulldogs.
Georgia's 2024 college football season was far from a failure but still a major disappointment. After beginning the season with national title aspirations, the Dawgs suffered two regular season losses for the first since 2020. They were then swiftly defeated in the first round of the College Football Playoff by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
The disappointing finish to last year's season has left a bad taste in Georgia fans' mouths and numerous members of Dawgnation. But fortunately for the Bulldogs, they will have a chance at vengeance in 2025.
Two of the teams that previously defeated the Dawgs in 2024 (Ole Miss and Alabama) are slated to be on Georgia's regular season schedule in 2025. The Bulldogs will face both the Tide and the Rebels in Athens, where they have not lost a game in more than five seasons.
Georgia's 2024 season may not have ended the way the Dawgs envisioned. However, the Bulldogs' 2025 schedule has created the perfect opportunity for Georgia to have a "revenge tour" this upcoming season.
