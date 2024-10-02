Why Georgia's Offensive Performance Against Auburn is Crucial for Future Opponents
Why Georgia's offensive performance against the Auburn Tigers is crucial for future opponents.
The Georgia Bulldogs will be taking on another team from the state of Alabama this weekend as the Auburn Tigers will be making the trip up to Athens. Both programs are coming off of a loss and Georgia is in need of a bounce back win this weekend to get the momentum back in their favor. One could argue though that it's not just a matter of winning the game this weekend for Georgia, they need to do it with some style points from their offense.
So far this season, defenses that have faced Georgia have essentially dared them to beat them through the air. Alabama played a lot of man coverage while also stacking the box last Saturday and Kentucky did the same thing as well. Teams are looking to take away Georgia's ability to run the football and make the Bulldogs be explosive through the air. The Dawgs managed to do that in the second half against Alabama, but it's going to take more than one performance.
If Georgia comes out on Saturday against Auburn and is able to push the ball down the field through the air and make the Tigers' defense respect the deep ball, then everything else will open up for them on offense. And if Georgia can prove they can do that this weekend and do it at a consistent rate, then future opponents will also have to start respecting that.
Not only would that mean Georgia has created an explosive passing offense but it would also lead to more explosive runs. Running back Trevor Etienne has proven he can provide that extra jolt on offense and Georgia kept calling his number this season, but he can only do so much when teams are loading the box. It's a crucial weekend for the offense that could have implications on the rest of the season in regard to how future opponents will defend Georgia.
