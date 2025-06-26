Xavier Crowell Commits To Alabama Over Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of a tremendous recruiting run in the class of 2026, though they did lose out on a potential five-star target in the form of Xavier Crowell, as he commits to Alabama.
The Georgia Bulldogs currently have 20 commits, a large portion of whom have committed in recent weeks to the Bulldogs. Amidst one of the hottest commitment stretches of the summer, the Georgia Bulldogs have their first “miss” as five-star RB, Xavier Crowell, commits to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday.
Crowell is one of the highest-rated backs in the 2026 class despite having reclassified from the 2027 recruiting class. Crowell announced in January that he would be making moves to become a member of the 2026 recruiting class and things began to heat up dramatically.
For Georgia, there were at least four primary targets at running back in 2026. Jae Lamar out of Colquitt County was secured on Wednesday, June 26th, and it’s been seeming as though Georgia is now solely focused on potentially adding the likes of Derek Cooper out of Florida. Additionally, Savion Hiter is highly coveted by some of the nation’s premier programs.
With Crowell now committed to Alabama, the recruiting world waits for the public decision of Derek Cooper on July 12th and then Savion Hiter to announce his decision. Hiter has no public date set at the moment.
