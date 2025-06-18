Zachariah Branch Listed as Transfer That Could Swing Georgia Bulldogs' Playoff Hopes
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch has been listed as a transfer player who could make a difference in Georgia's 2025 season.
The beginning of the Georgia Bulldogs' 2025 football season is less than 75 days away as the Dawgs are fiercely preparing to defend their SEC Conference title and once again reach the College Football Playoff.
With so much roster turbulence in the modern age of college football, the Bulldogs will likely depend on transfer portal acquisitions more than ever before during their 2025 campaign. But one portal addition in particular has been listed as a potential difference maker for the Dawgs.
According to CBS Sports, wide receiver Zachariah Branch has been listed as the transfer portal addition that could swing the Bulldogs' College Football Playoff hopes for the 2025 season.
The wide receiver joined the Bulldogs roster following the 2024 season and has already turned heads within the Dawgs' facility. His speed and playmaking abilities could be exactly what the Bulldogs' wide receiver room needs after struggling for much of the 2024 season.
"Branch is, in part, an Arian Smith replacement for UGA." Wrote CBS Sports' Chris Hummer. "But he can do so much more as a returner and a dynamic playmaker in the open field."
During his two seasons with the USC Trojans, Branch accounted for more than 800 yards receiving and more than 600 total yards in punt/kick returns. As the wide receiver enters his third collegiate season, many Bulldog fans are hoping that Branch becomes a full-fledged star for Georgia's offense.
The Bulldogs and Branch will begin their 2025 season in Athens on Saturday, August 31st as they host the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
