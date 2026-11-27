The Georgia Bulldogs are almost completely healthy after suffering through a pretty injury-riddled September and November, and one of those now-healthy players is about to face his former team.

Wide receiver Isiah Canion accounted for 480 yards and four touchdowns for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last season. The junior was one of the biggest acquisitions for Kirby Smart and the Dawgs during the transfer portal cycle this past offseason. After dealing with a knee injury he took on during Georgia’s third game, he is finally back in full force and is about to suit up against his former team in Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.

Smart said that nobody was more frustrated when dealing with an injury this year than Canion was. He was roped back into the mix a few weeks ago, and has made his presence felt in Georgia’s last two games.

Canion hauled in four passes for 63 yards and his first career Bulldogs touchdown against Missouri. He followed that up with another four-catch performance, turning those into 52 yards against South Carolina.

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He was supposed to be the answer to Georgia’s X wide receiver question this season. Colbie Young and Noah Thomas were Georgia’s big, outside receivers a year ago, but both moved on to the next level. Canion was an important transfer portal recruit due to his experience and his size.

He was not involved much in Georgia’s first couple of games, then he suffered the injury. Now, he seems to be firmly in the starting group of wide receivers right behind Talyn Taylor and Craig Dandridge.

Gunner Stockton has also been targeting him downfield. He is Georgia’s best “50/50” ball catcher. Stockton hasn’t been afraid to chuck the ball at Canion down the sideline in tight coverage. Canion has catches of both 33 yards and 25 yards over the last two games.

Canion now has an opportunity to suit up against his former squad. Georgia is a huge favorite, and the Yellow Jackets have one of college football’s worst run defenses, so this could be a game where there is a run-heavy gameplan for Georgia. Despite that, Mike Bobo will likely tell Stockton to look Canion’s way.