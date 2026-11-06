OXFORD - Georgia football enters November with its roster as healthy as it has been since the start of SEC play.

That’s a good thing for the Bulldogs because one of the biggest challenges of the season has arrived - keeping up with Trinidad Chambliss and the high-flying Ole Miss Rebels. Georgia football released its hype film for the eagerly-anticipated fight with the Ole Miss Rebels that kicks in primetime on ABC Saturday night.

Former star Georgia football WR AJ Green voiced over the hype film for the week.

"It is a connection that goes beyond words; shared understanding; a common purpose that runs through everything and everyone. It is a mindset that doesn't change with circumstances. It doesn't fluctuate with success of failure. It doesn't get louder when things are going well. It doesn't disappear when things get difficult. We are locked in to something bigger than ourselves - the mission; the standard; the brotherhood."

"We know who we are. We know what we stand for. We know exactly what we are here to do. No distractions. No looking back. Nothing beyond the moment in front of us. One purpose. One standard. One frequency. There is a job to do right here right now.”

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

It is the third time the Bulldogs have faced off with the Chambliss-led Rebels in the last 17 games. Stopping Chambliss has been a major obstacle for anyone facing him. The Ole Miss QB has throw at least one touchdown in every game he’s attempted a pass since the start of last season.

Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs will have to slow Chambliss and the Rebels down on defense, and that could involved partoicaurly good tackling from Bulldog defensive backs. The Rebels deploy a fleet of receivers that often play close to the line of scrimmage - forcing defensive backs, linebackers and defensive linemen to run side to side in order to make tackles.

In the past the Rebels have used star RB Kewan Lacy to balance their offensive attack with a bruising run game that can be explosive. Lacy has been ruled out of Saturday’s game with the Dawgs, and that could be a huge loss for the Rebels. Ole Miss will deploy Makhi Frazier and Shekai Mills-Knight against the Dawgs. Frazier ripped Missouri for 101 yards while Mills-Knight had 71 yards on ten carries against Auburn last week.

Meanwhile, Georgia football QB Gunner Stockton and the Bulldogs’ offense is looking to get back on track. The Dawgs have not scored over 30 points in their last three contests after scoring not fewer than 38 in their first five games of the year.

Stockton and the Bulldogs have a good shot at scoring this week - even while playing on the road. The No. 10 Rebels have allowed over 30 points three times this season. The Bulldogs have been one of the most explosive offenses this season in college football. The Bulldogs are set to have WR Isiah Canion return to the lineup for the first time since September.

A slew of Bulldogs are considered questionable for this game - WR Thomas Blackshear, RB, Chauncey Bowens, TE Elyiss Williams, LB AJ Kruah, DB Tyriq Green and DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. Meanwhile the Rebels are swimming in injuries. Along with Lacy, eight other Rebels have been ruled out for this contest and another two are considered questionable.

The Bulldogs have not won in Oxford under Kirby Smart. In 2016, Georgia was blown out by the Rebels on the way to an 8-5 season. Two years ago, Ole Miss fans stormed the field and tore down goal post after the knocking out the Dawgs. The win appeared to propel the Rebels to their first College Football Playoff appearance in history, but a week later Ole Miss was upset by the Gators in Gainesville to knock them out of the CFP.