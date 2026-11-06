Coaching Legend Urban Meyer Raises Eyebrows After Giant Statement About Georgia Football
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It looks like Georgia football fans finally have something nice to say about former Florida Gator and Ohio State Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer.
The current Fox Sports college football analyst is a legend in the coaching professional who has his way with Georgia during his time coaching the Gators in Gainesville. He's no longer coaching, but still has a giant voice in the college football world. Georgia football fans will love what Meyer recently had to say not only about Georgia's chances against Ole Miss, but their chances to win a third national championship since 2021.
"If Georgia does Georgia, they'll win it all," Meyer said this week on a recent The Triple Option" podcast. "They're the best team in the country when you press play. I know they have the tough loss to Auburn but Georgia's the best team. I think it will be close if it's a great environent in Oxford, but Georgia's the better team."
Meyer knows football. He won titles at both Florida and Ohio State for a reason. He knows this Georgia team is tough, they play hard for their coach, and they have an experienced quarterback at the helm on offense. They're coming off a dominant 27-8 victory over the Florida Gators where tey rushed for over 200 yards on offense. Defensively, the Dawgs made 11 TFLs, four sacks, and created four takeaways. Linebacker Chris Cole led the way with a 66-yard fumble-return touchdown late in the first half, his second defensive touchdown of the season.
The Dawgs are ranked No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, sitting right behind the undefeated Miami Hurricanes. They'll head to South Bend this weekend to take on the No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish without star receiver Malachi Toney.
The undefeated and No. 3 Utah Utes will host their biggest rivarl, the No. 7 BYU Cougars, on Saturday morning in arguably the biggest game of the series all-time. Meyer's Ohio State Buckeyes, sitting at No. 11 after a loss to Southern Cal, will host Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks in a do-or-die game for both teams.
As for the Bulldogs, they should be able to take hold of a playoff spot if they can secure a win over the No. 12 Rebels on the road. However, they still have to play No. 19 Missouri in Athens before heading to South Carolina to play the red-hot No. 23-ranked Gamecocks.
Matt DeBary started his career covering college football in 2014. DeBary's reporting has covered the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett, Brock Bowers, Nick Chubb, Nolan Smith, Travon Walker, Sony Michel, George Pickens and a slew of other high-profile players including Jared Curtis, Caleb Downs, Derrick Brown, Andrew Thomas, Kelee Ringo, Darnell Washington, Azeez Ojulari and Mecole Hardman. His direct-to-the-point everyman commentary has made him one of the most-respected voices in the market. DeBary has covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game and College Football Playoff National Championship Games. DeBary graduated from Kennesaw State. He assistant the football program there during his time as a student. He joined Dawg Post in 2015. DeBary is a native of Cumming, GeorgiaFollow MattDeBary