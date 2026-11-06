Three Bold Predictions for Georgia Football vs. Ole Miss Football on Saturday Night

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Ole Miss Rebels will face off on Saturday night in Oxford, Mississippi in one of college football's most anticipated matchups.

These two teams played twice last year. One game was in Athens and one was in the Sugar Bowl for a College Football Playoff quarterfinal game. Both were epic showdowns that involved second half comebacks.

So that means that Kirby Smart and Pete Golding could be in for another back and forth game. These two teams feature some of the best players in the entire county. Georgia is favored, and advanced stats point this in Georgia’s favor, but Ole Miss has Trinidad Chambliss and the home crowd.

Let’s make three bold predictions:

Georgia Sacks Trinidad Chambliss at Least Three Times

This is a different Georgia defense that Chambliss will be facing off against. Last year, the Dawgs managed just 20 sacks in 14 games. They are up to 26 this season in only eight games.

Georgia didn’t take Chambliss down behind the line of scrimmage a single time in either matchup a season ago. Part of that was because of the magician-like escapability Chambliss showed off in new Orleans.

This year is different for this defense and Chris Cole has leveled up to be one of the biggest difference makers on that side of the ball in all of college football. Georgia has gotten to the quarterback in big games this year, and Chambliss’ pocket presence and athleticism makes three sacks a bold prediction.

Dawgs Clear 200 Yards on the Ground, Again

Georgia is averaging 200 yards per game on the ground. They hit that number on the road against Alabama. They hit that number last week against the Florida Gators.

Ole Miss has shown that you can run all over them if you get a lead. Florida bullied the Rebels down in Gainesville, totalling 302 yards on the ground. That was when Florida was a lot more explosive on offense, but still, Ole Miss showed it was possible.

Georgia is clearly a run-first offense, and Nate Frazier looked a lot closer to the Nate Frazier we saw at the beginning of the season in Georgia’s win last week. His health would bring a huge boost to the run game, making the explosive Dwight Phillips Jr. a complimentary weapon and a change of pace back.

Chambliss Gets Picked Twice

The only SEC games where Georgia wasn’t forcing turnovers were against Auburn and Vanderbilt. Even then, they did get an interception against the Commodores.

Georgia’s defense has been a lot more opportunistic this season. A handful of different players have forced fumbles. Eliis Robinson IV is shaping up to be a first-round pick. Demello Jones is forcing turnovers. Even Braylon Conley got an interception last week.

Chambliss has thrown eight interceptions already this season. He only threw three all last year. He is being asked to do more because Ole Miss is not running the football as well, and Ole Miss is getting into deficits.

Georgia’s defense is the best they will face all year. Even if Ole Miss wins or it is close, two interceptions is completely possible against a vaunted Dawgs defense.