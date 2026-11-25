ATHENS - There are plenty of reasons why the Georgia Bulldogs are the best team in college football.

One reason is because of their pure dominance on the road. This team can play in any environment and still play to their standard. This team doesn't flinch, and they thrive in when it matters most on the road.

It all started week three in Fayetteville when the Dawgs beat Arkansa’s brains in 45-17. The backups gave up two 4th quarter touchdowns but the starters dominated. As it turned out, that was just the first dominant road win of the season.

Kirby Smart's Bulldogs would later beat No. 6 Alabama on the road, at night. There are not many teams in college football can pull that off. Gunner Stockton was tremendous, making big throw after big throw all night long. They were the better, more physical team in a crazy environment in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Once again, the Dawgs were ready to play their best on the road.

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Earlier this month the Dawgs embarrassed No. 10 Ole Miss in their own building. At night. Not only did Georgia win the game, but they had it wrapped up early as Revel fans started leaving in the 3rd quarter. The Georgia defense ate Trinidad Chambliss alive and the Ole Miss crowd had zero impact on the Bulldog offense. That's a tough place to play, but the Dawgs made it look easy.

Of course they did the same against No. 21 South Carolina last weekend. After a slow, methodical first half, Georgia kicked their teeth in throughout the second half, leaving town with a comfortable 34-6 victory. Once again, the road environment had zero impact on the best team in college football.

Here's what Kirby Smart had to say about his team's dominance on the road this season...

“I'm proud of our guys. When you go on the road and play, it's certainly tough environments in the SEC. It gives you more confidence to do it the next time you do it, and that momentum sometimes builds and that confidence sometimes builds. Sometimes you make a case you get greater focus on the road, especially when you're playing at night in someone else's place or against a ranked opponent. It helps motivate your team to practice well, as well.”

No team plays on the road with more confidence. They play to a standard no matter the opponent or the venue. They thrive as the villan, and they've never let the opposing crowd dictate how they play. This is a locked in, focused, well-coached team that can still play their best away from home. Only great teams can pull that off, and this Georgia team is exactly that.