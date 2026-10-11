Grading Georgia Football Units in Huge Win Over Alabama Crimson Tide

The Georgia Bulldogs went to Tuscaloosa and beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in Bryant-Denny Stadium 20-17.

Saturday night’s win over Alabama will have Georgia ranked as the No. 1 team in the country after this weekend. It was the first win for Georgia at that stadium in almost 20 years.

It was the first time that Kirby Smart has led Georgia to a win over Alabama in the regular season. Their two previous wins were in the SEC Championship and national championship.

Georgia didn’t play its best game, and the weather wasn’t as impactful as many anticipated. Let’s grade Georgia’s offense, defense and special teams.

Offense: B+

Georgia’s offense got the job done on the road against a solid defense - the second best unit they have faced this year. That is why the grade is a B+. If this was not a road contest against the Crimson Tide, the grade would be lower. Context has to matter. Not to mention, there was a fairly constant drizzle during the game, making conditions wet.

Georgia punted twice, and Gunner Stockton threw an interception. On the rest of their drives, they scored a touchdown, made a field goal or attempted a field goal.

Stockton was clutch on third down. Georgia ran for over 200 yards without their two starting running backs. Stockton was efficient, going 18/22 on passing attempts. They went on the road and had a fairly efficient win. You can’t ask for much.

Defense: A-

Alabama boasted arguably the best offense in college football heading into this matchup, and Keelon Russell was playing as good as any quarterback in college football.

Georgia held Russell to a 53% completion rate for just 185 yards and a score. Georgia also forced a turnover via a sack-fumble on Russell on Alabama’s first drive of the game.

The Dawgs sacked Russell four times and held Alabama to just three points in the second half. This is an offense that was averaging over 50 points per game. Georgia’s starting offense is arguably the best unit in all of college football.

Special Teams: C+

Peyton Woodring made a field goal in the fourth quarter that put Georgia up 20-17 and ultimately won the Dawgs the football game. That is what gives Georgia’s special teams a passing grade. Otherwise, this was the worst performance that the unit has put together this season.

Sacovie White-Helton muffed a punt inside Georgia’s own 10-yard-line while the game was tied at 17 with 10:44 to go in the fourth quarter. The Dawgs recovered the kick, but

Just before that, Woodring missed a 39-yard field goal attempt at the beginning of the fourth quarter. That is well within his range. The conditions were wet, but that is not a kick that Woodring misses often.



One of Drew Miller’s punts only went 40 yards.

On top of that, there weren’t any notable returns that made an impact in both the punt and kickoff game.