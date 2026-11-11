Georgia Football Player Has Made Kirby Smart Feel "Dumb"

The Georgia football program doesn’t use the transfer portal as much as many schools, but it has brought in some really impactful transfers. Some haven’t worked out, some made Kirby Smart look very Smart and one this season has made him feel “dumb.”

Defensive back Khalil Barnes has been a positive addition and an impactful player for the Georgia defense in his inaugural season in Athens. That is exactly why Smart made the comment that he did after the win against Ole Miss on Saturday.

Here is what he said of Barnes and what he brings to Georgia on Saturday night:

“Experience, great value. He's a competitor,” Smart said, “He's very instinctive. I mean, I just think about the plays he's made and the sack. He does exactly what he's coached to do, and he's a tremendous kid that we're dumbasses for not taking him out of high school. So I'm just glad he's here with us now.”

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Barnes went to North Oconee High School, which is located roughly 15-20 minutes down the road from the University of Georgia. The three-star prospect out of high school wasn’t heavily recruited by his hometown Dawgs. Georgia brought in safeties like five-star Joenel Aguero and three-star Kyron Jones in that class, as well as a few cornerbacks.

Barnes instead went to Clemson, where he had a lot of success, including freshman All-American honors in 2023. After three years, Smart finally brought him home. Smart isn’t surprised at how good he has been in Athens.

“I wasn't surprised. I didn't have any expectations,” Smart said. “I didn't know him personally. I knew the kid that was from North Oconee that we didn't get, that we didn't take, and he went to Clemson. I knew that, but I didn't know him personally. I didn't know a lot about him. I just know that he's an unbelievable kid. He's high character. He works hard. He leads. He does everything we ask, and he's a good football player. It's hard to say that anything surprised me because I had no set expectations.”

Georgia doesn't use the portal super frequently, but there have been some very good additions over the last few years. Zachariah Branch in 2025 was Georgia’s best offensive player. Now, Barnes is an important piece in the UGA secondary.

Barnes has 22 total tackles on the season and had a big sack on Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss the other day. He is also second on the team with five pass deflections.