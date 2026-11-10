CBS Sports Analyst Makes Eye-Opening Statement About Georgia Football And Their National Championship Hopes

ATHENS - After a dominant 42-7 road win against Ole Miss, it seems like everyone is talking about Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs will likely be ranked No. 1 in the upcoming CFP rankings on Tuesday night and are playing their best football at the most important time of the season.

CBS analyst Danny Kanell, a Florida State graduate, said on his Sirius XM radio show.

"To go on the road and do that was just phenomenal for the Georgia Bulldogs," Kanell said on his. After they beat Alabama, I said Georgia's going to be the one seed because the remaining schedule is one of the easier remaining schedules that's out there. I think they're going to waltz into that number one seed. Then they lose to Auburn. Oh my goodness. They have Missouri at home this weekend. South Carolina is gonna be tricky, but they'll be favoring in that one. And then Georgia Tech on a down year. It does look like George is gonna be 11-1 and top of the SEC. They'll probably see a rematch with Alabama, we think.

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“Before the season, I didn’t see a lot of people picking Georgia to win the National Championship. I bet if you gave people mulligans, they would get on board with the Georgia Bulldogs right now.”@dannykanell is all in on the Dawgs after a dominant win over Ole Miss Saturday. pic.twitter.com/KXskuOdCYZ — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) November 9, 2026

"But Georgia was phenomenal, and every off season we ask are they flying under the radar? A lot of people picked them to win the SEC, but did they pick them to win the national title? I didn't see many. I think it was Texas or it was Ohio State or it was Oregon or Notre Dame or Miami. I didn't see a lot of people picking George to win the national championship, and I bet if you gave people mulligans, they would get on board with the George Bulldogs right now."

Georgia's loss to Auburn, while still hard to believe, seems to be lost in the past. The Dawgs got the off week, destroyed Florida in Atlanta, then manhandled a ranked Ole Miss Rebels on the road.

The Bulldogs are running the ball effectively, they're healthy, and led on defense by one of the best overall defenders in college football. In a world of college football where everyone looks beatable, the Bulldogs look like a team right now that could be the toughest to beat.

First, they'll have to take care of the Missouri Tigers back inside Sanford Stadium. The Tigers are coming off a tough loss to the Longhorns and are on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture. The Dawgs will then hit the road to take on a South Carolina team hoping to sneak into the playoffs if they can run the table the rest of the way. After that the Dawgs will host an awful Georgia Tech team before possibly playing in the 2026 SEC Championship game.