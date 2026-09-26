Georgia Football Star Receives Eye-Opening Praise From Oklahoma Sooners Coach

ATHENS - Georgia football star Nate Frazier is playing like one of the best backs in the SEC. Leading the Bulldog rushing attack, Frazier has rushed for 202 yards and five touchdowns through the first three games of the season on 24 carries. That's an impressive 8.4 yards a carry.

Oklahoma Sooners coach Brent Venables, one of the best defensive minds in college football, knows his team needs to be at their best if they want to slow down Nate Frazier and the Georgia ground game this Saturday in Athens.

“He’s a dude, a great player,” Venables said of Frazier. “Our guys are gonna have to bring it. He runs through people, through their soul, over and over and over.”

And that's in Fraizer plays. It is unclear the the Compton native will be able to go against the Sooners.

That's what Georgia wants to do. They want to run the football, control the clock, and make their opponent tap out in the second half. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo wants to play several different backs to keep the offense fresh, but it all starts with Frazier. He's running hard and is one of the hardest backs to tackle in the league. He's shown patience, burst, and the breakaway speed that the Bulldog offense desperately needs.

The Sooners will bring one of the league's best defense with them to Athens, but they have not seen an offensive like Georgia's. They gave up 87 yards and one touchdown on the ground to Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood, but they've shut down opposing running backs so far this season. They play hard, they're aggressive, and will give Gunner Stockton the Bulldog offense a major test. One they have not seen so far this season.

Still, Venables knows his group has to play sound, disciplined defense if they want to slow down Bulldog quarterback Gunner Stockton who is coming off his biggest game on the ground, rushing for an impressive 97 yards during Georgia's 45-17 blowout win over Arkansas last weekend.

"Gunner Stockton, I love how he plays,” Venables said. “He’s just a really good football player.” “They’re gonna run some kind of sweep or power read or quarterback counter, something where they can get an extra hat on you, and he runs it very well. He’s got great instincts, like a running back back there.”

So far this season Stockton is 38/45 for 583 yards and nine touchdowns through the air. On the ground, Stockton has rushed just eight times for 100 yards. With an outstanding Oklahoma defense coming to town, look for Stockton to use his legs in a big way to expand the Bulldog offense in hopes of opening up the play-action game. If that happens, look for the Bulldog offense to have a big day.