Georiga Football Sends Final Message to Alabama Before Showdown

ATHENS - Georgia football’s massive showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide is only a few hours away, and on Friday night the Dawgs released their hype film for the showdown.

Narrated by former UGA LB Nakobe Dean, the program’s film says that the Bulldogs are ready to fight Saturday night against the Tide.

“When it comes down to fight or flight there is only one choice,” Dean said. “Once that savage instinct takes over you can’t tame them. You can only unleash them.”

Dean was one of the key defenders in Georgia’s 2021 national championship team. That team beat the Crimson Tide 33-18 to win Georgia’s first national title since 1980. Dean’s 2021 Dawgs are considered one of, if not the greatest college football defenses of all time.

It makes sense that Dean would return to narrate this film. He was instrumental during the 33-18 win over the Tide. He was a menace all night - hurrying Bryce Young three times while accounting for four tackles and a pass break up.

“There’s a certain kind of dog you find in the junkyard,” Dean said during the film. “A different breed. Aggressive. Hungry. Territorial. The kind that doesn’t wait around for opportunities, but got hunting for them. To play at Georgia, you have to have that Dawg mentality. You have to be wired different - always ready to attack. If somebody comes for what’s ours we don’t stand alone. We stand together. Always fight for your bother beside you. Every Dawgs has its purpose. And once we sic our teeth into something we don’t let go.”

Coach Kirby Smart’s audio is used near the end of the film - motivating his team in the locker room.

“Now we go out there and eat,” Kirby Smart said. “This is about us.

The Dawgs and Tide will face one another for the eighth time this decade - more matchups between two programs than anyone else in college football has had. The familiarity is clear, so is Dean’s message to the team.

“Its time to cut these Dawgs loose. Relentless. Physical. Eating off the floor,” he said.