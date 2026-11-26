At every turn of the offseason, the Georgia football tight end room was praised and hyped up.

There were murmurs that it could be the best room they have had since superstar Brock Bowers was in town. It is a position group that tight ends coach Todd Hartley and head coach Kirby Smart curated to feature a little bit of everything.

It didn’t take long for the tight ends to show off their prowess, but they have become far more important down the stretch of the regular season.

Georgia essentially has four players starting at tight end: Lawson Luckie, Jaden Reddell, Ethan Barbour and Elyiss Williams. All four of them are important to the offense, and all four of them have made huge plays this season.

It starts with the senior Luckie’s leadership. He was praised by his head coach on Monday.

“I think he (Luckie) is part of the culture spreader,” Smart said. “His personality is such that if he's not going to be screaming about the ball, saying ‘Me, me, me or then why should I?’ Those guys work really well together. They work really hard. They compete.”

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Luckie being unselfish has allowed Georgia to seemingly use all four players all the time. There are some drives where all of them are featured. The gorup is full of good blockers, particularly the younger Barbour and Williams, who have unique frames.

Luckie and Reddell are the versatile pass-cathers, with the latter being a potential superstar who is emerging.



Collectively, the group has accounted for eight touchdowns. The production has been solid, but not to the level of Bowers and Washington. That is not the point, however. The point is the lineup versatility they create for the Dawgs.

Georgia is a run-first team. Having four different tight ends that are a threat to make a play makes it easier to fool defenses. If more than one of them are on the field, there are genuine questions as to whether the Dawgs are throwing or running.

We have seen all four on the field at the same time, and Georgia has both run and pass out of that look, known as 14 personnel. Mike Bobo has the freedom to call any formation with these players. Smart says their performance in different formations boosts their ability to use them.

“They don't know sometimes how much I think they impact each other in terms of how they create value for themselves in packages,” Smart said. “If they play well in 12, then they get more plays in 12. If they play well in 13, they get more. If they do things in 11, they do certain things well, then they get plays designed for them. That room has been selfless. I think the two coaches in that room deserve a lot of credit, too.”

The tight ends have been exactly as advertised in the offseason, even if the production isn’t otherworldly. Georgia’s balanced weapons and offense have limited the need for the group to have the ball all of the time. That doesn’t mean that they are not vital to Georgia’s success.