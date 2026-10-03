Is Anyone Listening to What ESPN's Nick Saban is Saying About Georgia Football?
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ATHENS - As Nick Saban sat with his back to the biggest game of the weekend, he made a declarative statement that had to catch the ear of Georgia football fans - and others.
“Georgia is the most compete team in college football,” Saban said to the TV audience at home during ESPN's College Gameday last Saturday in Knoxville.
No. 1 Texas, with a big home win against Ohio State in already in its pocket, was about to take out Tennessee on the road. But Saban’s point wasn’t that the Bulldogs had the best win or wins so far this season (Georgia certainly does not have that - the Longhorns do), but that the Bulldogs are passing the eye test better than any team in the nation.
Through the first four weeks of the college football season it has been the Bulldogs that have shown little weakness - even against a weak schedule. Georgia is only of only two teams in the nation (Miami) that is listed with top 25 rankings in total offense, scoring offense, total defense and scoring defense.
Georgia’s prowess is something former Alabama RB Mark Ingram said is something he might not like, but is something that can’t be ignored - even if the Dawgs are “under the radar”.
“They're the No. 2 team in the country, and it seems like no one is talking about them,” Ingram said on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. “I think it's because you have expected greatness. You have been accustomed to greatness from Georgia, and I hate to say that as an Alabama guy, but every year you expect Kirby Smart and Georgia to be contending for an SEC title. You expect them to be in the playoff. You expect them to be contending for a national title. They've just been dominant all year.”
The Bulldogs’ first-string defense has only allowed one touchdown in 2026. Georgia has scored at least 40 points in all four games so far this season.
“They haven't been tested yet,” former Notre Dame QB Brady Quinn said on FOX before Georgia’s game with the Sooners. “They have the No. 1 scoring offense in FBS. They're allowing the least yards per play and per game in the SEC, and now you have Oklahoma coming to town Between the Hedges. I think that's what today's game's really about. They will be tested defensively by Oklahoma and Brent Venables and what they have for them.”
Needless to say the Dawgs passed that test effectively. The Bulldogs scored more points on Oklahoma than any team since 2023.
Still, Georgia’s schedule is about to pick up in a major way. After this weekend’s Homecoming game against Vanderbilt, the Bulldogs play at No. 7 Alabama, Auburn, No. 8 Florida (in Atlanta) and at No. 9 Ole Miss.
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After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post