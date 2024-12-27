Nick Saban Comments on Georgia Quarterback Gunner Stockton
Legendary head coach and college football analyst Nick Saban comments on his relationship with Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are less than a week away from their highly anticipated matchup in the Sugar Bowl. The winner of this contest will advance to the College Football Playoff Semifinals and will be one step closer to reaching the national title game.
While there is much anticipation from Bulldog fans ahead of the game, there is also some anxiety as quarterback Gunner Stockton will start his first career game as Georgia's quarterback since Carson Beck is out for the season with a UCL injury. But although Stockton may be an unfamiliar face with Dawg fans, his reputation is already well-known with a handful of prominent college football figures.
Former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach and College Gameday host Nick Saban commented on his relationship with Stockton during his time as a highschool recruit.
"I've known this kid since he was eight years old," said Saban. "I've watched him since he was eight years old. We recruited him here [Alabama], but he probably always wanted to go to Georgia... The one thing he gives them, in addition, is he is a better runner, I can't say he's a better thrower." Saban also had high praise for Stockton's leadership abilities and hinted that the Bulldogs' offense may look different against Notre Dame.
"They [Georgia] looked like they showed confidence in the kid by the way they played. They weren't trying to protect him in the second half of the game." Said Saban.
Stockton will look to win his first career start and continue Georgia's 2024 season against the Irish on New Year's Day. Kickoff for this matchup is set for 8:45 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
