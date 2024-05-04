Georgia Football Provides First Look at Ladd McConkey in Chargers Jersey
The Georgia Bulldogs social media team has provided a first look as to what Ladd McConkey will look like in action with his new team.
During his time with the Georgia Bulldogs, it was obvious that Ladd McConkey had an extremely unique skill set. With precise route running and elite speed, the Bulldogs’ wide receiver became one of the more recognizable names in this year’s NFL Draft. McConkey’s elite skillset and notoriety ultimately helped him land a second-round selection by the Los Angeles Chargers.
While the NFL season is still months away and it will be a while before fans get to see McConkey dawn his new threads, the Georgia Bulldogs social media team did an excellent job of giving both Bulldogs and Chargers fans a sneak peek as to what the wide out will look like in action during the 2024 NFL season.
Although seeing Ladd McConkey in anything other than a Georgia jersey may take some getting used to for Bulldog fans. The NFL Rookie is sure to be one of the most closely followed players of the 2024 season and will likely be playing football at the professional level for many more years to come.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap:
First Round:
Brock Bowers - Las Vegas Raiders (13th Overall)
Amarius Mims – Cincinnati Bengals (18th Overall)
Second Round:
Ladd McConkey – Las Angeles Chargers (34th Overall)
Kamari Lassiter – Houston Texans (42nd Overall)
Javon Bullard – Green Bay Packers (58th Overall)
Third Round:
Tykee Smith – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (89th Overall)
Fifth Round:
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger – Buffalo Bills (141st overall)
Sixth Round:
Zion Logue – Atlanta Falcons (197th Overall)
UDFA Signings:
Kendall Milton – Philadelphia Eagles
Daijun Edwards – Pittsburgh Steelers
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint – Washington Commanders
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
