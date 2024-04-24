Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay Says Stetson Bennett 'Looks Good'
Over the last two years, the Georgia Bulldogs have have had 25 players drafted into the NFL. One of those players was quarterback Stetson Bennett, who was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round with the 128th overall pick. After having a successful training camp, Bennett was then placed non-football illness list last September and is looking to make a comeback thi year.
Bennett is since back with the organization and head coach Sean McVay provided an update on the former Georgia quarterback on Tuesday at the Ram's training complex.
"He looks good," McVay said. "He's had a good look in his eyes. He's been attentive in meetings."
Bennett has been sharing videos of his doing offseason workouts on his social media accounts and looks to be headed in the direction of playing with the Rams this season. The Rams have been lifting weights and holding team meetings, which sounds like he has been a participant in.
Bennett showed some promise of having the ability to be an NFL quarterback during preseason games last year, and with Matthew Stafford trotting down the tail end of his career, having Bennett back on the roster could pay off in a big way for the Rams.
During his career with Georgia, Bennett racked up 8,429 passing yards, 66 passing touchdowns and completed 65.1% of his balls. He was also a Heisman Trophy finalist in the 2022 season and helped Georgia win back-to-back national titles during his full two seasons as the starter.
