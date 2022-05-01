As the 2022 NFL Draft culminates in a 15 player selection pool for the Georgia Football program, indications from the early 2023 mock draft say it's only just begun.

As the 2022 NFL Draft came to a close on Saturday afternoon, the University of Georgia had heard 15 of it's former players' names called. Not only is that a school record, shattering last year's 9 selections, that's a modern NFL Draft record.

It's only fitting that following a historic national championship run, Georgia's 2021 football team's final impression was yet another one for the annuals of football history.

Though if you were to look at the early 2023 NFL Mock Drafts and NFL Draft Big Boards, you'll notice something...

The NFL run on Dawgs has only begun.

Arik Gilbert - No. 6 Overall Tight End

Darnell Washington - No. 11 Overall Tight End

Broderick Jones - No. 12 Overall Tackle

Warren McClendon - No. 6 Overall Tackle

Warren Ericson - No. 8 Overall Guard

Sedrick Van-Pran Granger - No. 3 Overall Center

Jalen Carter - No. 1 Overall Defensive Tackle

Nolan Smith - No. 3 Overall OLB

Kelee Ringo - No. 1 Overall Cornerback

Christopher Smith - No. 1 Overall Safety

Tykee Smith - No. 5 Overall Safety

As for Mock Drafts, there's been several Dawgs selected in way too early 2023 NFL Mock Drafts.

Jalen Carter, DT

A consensus first round pick in every mock draft on the internet. Jalen Carter has a potential to be the first overall selection along with fellow defensive star in Alabama's Will Anderson. He will be a first round pick, it's a matter of just how high and how many guady plays does he make on the way to doing so.

Kelee Ringo, CB

Ringo made the flash plays neccesary to warrant the rankings he carried coming out of high school in his first year as a starter in 2021. He made arguably the biggest defensive play in school history, and he's arguably the most physically gifted cornerback ever at a school that's featured Champ Bailey in it's passed. With Ringo's 6'2 frame, 10.3 100-meter speed, and solid redshirt freshman tape, if he puts together another solid campaign, he could vault himself into the top-10 of next year's draft.

