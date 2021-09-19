Week 3 AP Poll Released: Where's UGA Stand?

AP Poll: Georgia Stands Pat at Number 2
As week three of the College Football season draws to a close, the Associated Press released their official top 25 poll. Georgia came into the week ranked second in the country, only behind Alabama.
Following a dominant 40-13 victory over SEC divisional rival South Carolina, Georgia stays right behind its SEC foe Alabama at number two in the country.
AP Top 25
1-Bama
2-Georgia
3-Oregon
4-OU
5-Iowa
6-Penn St
7-A&M
8-Cincinnati
9-Clemson
10-Ohio St
11-Florida
12-Notre Dame
13-Ole Miss
14-Iowa St
15-BYU
16-Arkansas
17-Coastal
18-Wisconsin
19-Michigan
20-Michigan St
21-UNC
22-Fresno St
23-Auburn
24-UCLA
25-Kansas St
The buzz Saturday night that Georgia could overtake the Tide at number one following their two-point victory over Florida in the Swamp, as many criticize Alabama for a "lackluster" performance, especially in the second half where the Gators outscored them 20-10.
Florida came out of halftime down 21-9 after a missed extra point in the second quarter; Alabama was looking like they were on the brink of going above the 15-point spread handed out by the oddsmakers earlier in the week. But Florida would come within a successful two-point conversion attempt away from tying the game.
Meanwhile, Georgia rode JT Daniels' return to victory as he quickly silenced any doubters following his oblique issue from a week ago. Daniels threw for 303 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while completing 22 of his 31 attempts.
Combine the offense with the continuing physically dominating defense; Georgia looks to be on a collision course with the Crimson Tide in Atlanta for the SEC Championship. Still, as of now, Georgia will sit behind Alabama in the rankings.
