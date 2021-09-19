Week 3 AP Poll Released: Where's UGA Stand?

Even after the "lackluster" performance from Alabama on the road against Florida, Georgia stands pat at number two in the latest AP Poll.

As week three of the College Football season draws to a close, the Associated Press released their official top 25 poll. Georgia came into the week ranked second in the country, only behind Alabama.

Following a dominant 40-13 victory over SEC divisional rival South Carolina, Georgia stays right behind its SEC foe Alabama at number two in the country.

AP Top 25

1-Bama

2-Georgia

3-Oregon

4-OU

5-Iowa

6-Penn St

7-A&M

8-Cincinnati

9-Clemson

10-Ohio St

11-Florida

12-Notre Dame

13-Ole Miss

14-Iowa St

15-BYU

16-Arkansas

17-Coastal

18-Wisconsin

19-Michigan

20-Michigan St

21-UNC

22-Fresno St

23-Auburn

24-UCLA

25-Kansas St

The buzz Saturday night that Georgia could overtake the Tide at number one following their two-point victory over Florida in the Swamp, as many criticize Alabama for a "lackluster" performance, especially in the second half where the Gators outscored them 20-10.

Florida came out of halftime down 21-9 after a missed extra point in the second quarter; Alabama was looking like they were on the brink of going above the 15-point spread handed out by the oddsmakers earlier in the week. But Florida would come within a successful two-point conversion attempt away from tying the game.

Meanwhile, Georgia rode JT Daniels' return to victory as he quickly silenced any doubters following his oblique issue from a week ago. Daniels threw for 303 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while completing 22 of his 31 attempts.

Combine the offense with the continuing physically dominating defense; Georgia looks to be on a collision course with the Crimson Tide in Atlanta for the SEC Championship. Still, as of now, Georgia will sit behind Alabama in the rankings.

