WATCH: Arik Gilbert Scores First Touchdown with Georgia

Arik Gilbert is back with the Georgia Football team, and he's back in the endzone. Stetson Bennett hooked up with Gilbert for the first touchdown of the G-Day scrimmage.

It's been a rather eventful 24-month cycle for one Arik Gilbert. In March of 2020, Gilbert was just two months into his time as an LSU Tiger, becoming accustomed to their system and preparing for a freshman season that would see just eight games before stepping away from the team in Baton Rouge.

An NCAA Transfer Portal entry, commitment and de-commitment to Florida, and enrollment at Georgia bring us to August of 2021 when news broke that Gilbert would be taking time away from the team for "personal matters," as was told in a press release from head coach Kirby Smart.

Mums the word on Gilbert until January of 2022, following a national title — the first in 41 years — when sources indicated he was back on campus and working again with the team.

Georgia's annual G-Day scrimmage is set for kickoff on Saturday, April 16th, at 1 PM inside of Sanford Stadium.

With plenty of turnover, both on the roster and coaching staff, this is a completely different football team that won a national title a little over three months ago.

Georgia has four new position coaches, 18 early enrollees, has seen 10 players enter the transfer portal, and is awaiting the arrival of 11 more signees from the 2022 class. The roster is influx, to say the least.

We keep you up to date with live news and notes from Saturday's scrimmage.

Pregame Storylines:

Notes:

Warren Ericson will be out today, spotted with a boot on his foot. Dawgs Daily listed him as questionable Saturday morning in the initial roster reports, he will not play in the scrimmage.