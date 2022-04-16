It is finally the week that Georgia fans have been waiting for since the Bulldogs last took the field in the National Championship game against Alabama, G-Day is here.

It is finally the week that Georgia fans have been waiting for since the Bulldogs last took the field in Lucas Oil Stadium for the National Championship game against Alabama; there is football at the end of the week, as the annual G-Day game takes place Saturday, April 16th.

Here's how to watch:

How to Watch G-Day Scrimmage

Game Day: Saturday, May 16th, 2022.

Saturday, May 16th, 2022. Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Stadium: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

Injury Report

WR, Arian Smith (leg)

TE, Brock Bowers (Shoulder)

TE, Darnell Washington (Lower Leg)

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot)

OL, Jacob Hood (Ankle)

OL, Griffin Scroggs (Shoulder)

LB, Rian Davis (Quad)

LB, Smael Mondon (Shoulder)

LB, CJ Madden (Labrum)

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee)

OL, Chad Lindberg (Lower Body)

TE, Ryland Goede (Lower Body)

LB, Trezman Marshall (Knee)

LB, CJ Washington (Neck)

Just as in years past, the expectations from a spectator's perspective is that the Bulldogs will keep things pretty simple, a "vanilla" gameplan, as they focus on getting youth a run, which means that instead of throwing out the entire playbook of passing concepts, Georgia will likely keep things rather simplistic and lean on the run game more.

