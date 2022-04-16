How to Watch G-Day
It is finally the week that Georgia fans have been waiting for since the Bulldogs last took the field in Lucas Oil Stadium for the National Championship game against Alabama; there is football at the end of the week, as the annual G-Day game takes place Saturday, April 16th.
Here's how to watch:
How to Watch G-Day Scrimmage
- Game Day: Saturday, May 16th, 2022.
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Stadium: Sanford Stadium
- Live Stream: Available on fuboTV
How to Listen
The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.
Injury Report
- WR, Arian Smith (leg)
- TE, Brock Bowers (Shoulder)
- TE, Darnell Washington (Lower Leg)
- OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot)
- OL, Jacob Hood (Ankle)
- OL, Griffin Scroggs (Shoulder)
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad)
- LB, Smael Mondon (Shoulder)
- LB, CJ Madden (Labrum)
- DB, Tykee Smith (Knee)
- OL, Chad Lindberg (Lower Body)
- TE, Ryland Goede (Lower Body)
- LB, Trezman Marshall (Knee)
- LB, CJ Washington (Neck)
Read More
Just as in years past, the expectations from a spectator's perspective is that the Bulldogs will keep things pretty simple, a "vanilla" gameplan, as they focus on getting youth a run, which means that instead of throwing out the entire playbook of passing concepts, Georgia will likely keep things rather simplistic and lean on the run game more.
