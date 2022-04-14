UPDATE: Mims Narrowing School Down Quickly?

As former Georgia offensive tackle, Amarius Mims is on his newest recruiting adventure, we bring you the latest update on the former five-star.

Sources confirmed to Dawgs Daily that former five-star tackle Amarius Mims missed Thursday and Saturday's practice in Athens last week and has asked to enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

He's now in Tallahassee, Florida visiting Florida State on an official recruiting trip according to reports. Rumors have circled Florida State and Miami being the two schools that were seriously in contention for the offensive tackle. Then after a day's worth of a visit to Florida State, rumors began to swirl that he had already committed, only for those to be shot down by Mims himself.

There's no timetable for the decision on Mims' part, but Florida State appears to have all the momentum here, having gotten the first of what's presumed to be multiple official visits.

Mims received numerous accolades throughout his senior season at Bleckley. He was selected to be an Under Armour All-American and was named a first-team All-American by SI All-American.

Simply put, Mims is a special prospect that doesn't come around often. Coming into college, many thought it would take a year for Mims to develop and become physically ready for SEC play. He took that time as a freshman, rotating with the second and third units behind the likes of Warren McClendon, Broderick Jones, and Owen Condon.

Now as a sophomore, Mims is set to face yet another year sitting behind Warren McClendon. McClendon returned for his redshirt junior season, his third as a starter in Athens, and according to sources, it's led to Amarius Mims entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

In today's day and age of college football, it's rare to see five-star talents like Amarius Mims sit for two seasons, with the NCAA Transfer Portal as well as one-time immediate eligibility, player movement is at an all-time high. Though, the Georgia program has shown players like Broderick Jones have a track record of doing exactly that.

