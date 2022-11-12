Best Bets: Player Props for Georgia at Mississippi State

Georgia is currently a 16.5-point favorite over Mississippi State per FanDuel in their first trip to Davis Wade Stadium since 2010. The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0) enter as the top team in college football a week after decimating then No. 1 Tennessee 27-13. The unranked Bulldogs of Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3) are coming off of a thrilling 36-33 overtime win against Auburn.

While many are expecting a snoozer in Starkville, there’s always fun to be had with prop bets. Here are some of the best player props for Georgia, courtesy of FanDuel:

Stetson Bennett | Total Passing Yards | Over/Under (288.5) -114

Brock Bowers | Total Receiving Yards | Over/Under (60.5) -114

Ladd McConkey | Total Receiving Yards | Over/Under (51.5) -114

Kenny McIntosh | Total Rushing Yards | Over/Under (44.5) -114

Arian Smith | To Score a Touchdown | +460

Georgia’s Defense | To Score a Touchdown | +240

How to Watch Georgia vs Mississippi State

Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 12th, 2022

Saturday, Nov. 12th, 2022 Game time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, Mississippi State)

Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, Mississippi State) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Stream on ESPN - HERE

Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (Color), and Molly McGrath (sideline) will all be on the call.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN