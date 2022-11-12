Skip to main content

Best Bets: Player Props for Georgia at Mississippi State

If Georgia fans have it their way, the Bulldogs from Athens will make quick work of Mississippi State. That doesn't mean we can't have some fun with some player props.

Georgia is currently a 16.5-point favorite over Mississippi State per FanDuel in their first trip to Davis Wade Stadium since 2010. The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0) enter as the top team in college football a week after decimating then No. 1 Tennessee 27-13. The unranked Bulldogs of Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3) are coming off of a thrilling 36-33 overtime win against Auburn.

While many are expecting a snoozer in Starkville, there’s always fun to be had with prop bets. Here are some of the best player props for Georgia, courtesy of FanDuel:

  • Stetson Bennett | Total Passing Yards | Over/Under (288.5) -114
  • Brock Bowers | Total Receiving Yards | Over/Under (60.5) -114
  • Ladd McConkey | Total Receiving Yards | Over/Under (51.5) -114
  • Kenny McIntosh | Total Rushing Yards | Over/Under (44.5) -114
  • Arian Smith | To Score a Touchdown | +460
  • Georgia’s Defense | To Score a Touchdown | +240

How to Watch Georgia vs Mississippi State

  • Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 12th, 2022
  • Game time: 7:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Location: Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, Mississippi State)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE
  • Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (Color), and Molly McGrath (sideline) will all be on the call.
