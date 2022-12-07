BREAKING: Bill Norton Enters the Transfer Portal

The transfer portal opened up on Dec. 5 and the Georgia Bulldogs officially had their first player enter their name into the mix. Defensive lineman Bill Norton from the 2019 recruiting class is now searching for a new program.

Norton out of high school was listed as a four-star recruit and is originally from Memphis, TN. Over the past four seasons, he has appeared in games for the Bulldogs in a reserve role. This season, Norton appeared in all thirteen games serving on special teams duties for the Bulldogs. The redshirt junior still has two years of eligibility after this season.

After the transfer portal got off to a record-breaking start over the past few days, Norton becomes the first Bulldog to enter his name into the portal. Georgia had a total of 13 players enter the transfer portal a season ago.

Over the past few days, over 1,000 college football players entered their names into the transfer portal. Within the first 24 hours of the portal being open, 118 players from the SEC alone had made the decision to seek a new program.

Both Florida and Texas A&M had 15 players announce their intentions to hit the portal. Alabama had 12 players hit the portal as well. In fact, every program within the SEC had at least two players begin their search for a new home as of Dec. 6, except for Georgia, which only has one player in the portal as of now.

It is expected that more players from Georgia's roster will enter the portal later, considering the Bulldogs are still in contention for a national title this season.

The transfer portal got off to a blazing hot start this week as a monsoon of players across the sport has already announced their intentions to transfer schools and now that effect has made its way to the University of Georgia.

