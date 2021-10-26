The Case for Starting Stetson Bennett at Quarterback

Georgia is in the midst of what some may call a "quarterback controversy." The Bulldogs have two starting-caliber quarterbacks competing to earn the start for Georgia versus Florida this weekend in Jacksonville.

If there was a "favorite" to win the job, many might consider redshirt senior Stetson Bennett, who's played in the absence of the injured JT Daniels. Daniels came into the season as Georgia's undisputed starting quarterback. However, Daniels' status as Georgia's answer at quarterback is now in question following two injuries to start the 2021 season.

Daniels has missed four out of Georgia's seven games so far. The last three games are due to a lat muscle injury that was bothering Daniels before playing a quarter against Vanderbilt, according to Kirby Smart. Since then, Bennett has been the guy for Georgia and is doing it at a high level.

In the four games that Bennett is the starter this season, Georgia is 4-0, with three straight wins coming over ranked opponents, that paired with his noticeable improvements from a year ago as a passer, is a predominate case for Bennett staying as Georgia's starter.

The decision-making of the redshirt senior quarterback is what stands out the most. Bennett is no longer trying to force throws or, what you could say, trying to be a hero with a downfield pass. That's not been Stetson Bennett in 2021; Bennett is taking what the defense is giving him while still finding a way to be explosive and efficient.

Not only does the improvement show on the field, but the stats back it up too so far with six games of action, four of those games as the starter; Bennett has thrown for 996 yards, 11 touchdowns while completing 57 of 82 passes (69.5%). Comparing those stats to last year, where Bennett started in six games, Bennett has already eclipsed his number of passing touchdowns. Bennett in 2020 threw for 1,179 yards, eight touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing 86 of 155 passes (55.5%).

Bennett is making drastic improvements as the leader of Georgia's offense, providing Georgia with a "dual-threat" in the pocket as a runner and a passer. In addition, Bennett's abilities as a scrambler have seen the senior redshirt pick up 148 yards on 19 carries. Bennett's ability to be a threat outside of the pocket is seen as a potential game-breaker.



While the contrast is clear between JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett as football players and as quarterbacks, neither are slowing down a Georgia offense averaging 38.6 points per game with a defense giving up a nation's best 6.6 points per game.

